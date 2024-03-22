San Marcos baseball beats Pacifica in extra innings for second time this week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lightning strikes again as San Marcos edges Pacifica in extra innings for the second time in 4 days.

Erik Perez had the game-winning hit in the 10th inning to lift San Marcos to a 6-5 victory.

Perez also pitched the first 9 innings for the Royals.

The Royals jumped out in front of Pacifica with a 4-run second inning to lead 4-1.

Nate Jones had an RBI single, Miles Herbert executed a safety squeeze to bring in the second run and Grant Hoover and Mason Crang added RBI doubles.

On Tuesday the Royals defeated Pacifica 5-4 in eight innings.

With the win the Royals improve to 5-2-1 in the Channel League.