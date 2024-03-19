Skip to Content
Santa Barbara runs win streak to 5 with win over Buena

DONS BASEBALL WIONS.00_00_28_25.Still001
A 5-run third inning leads Santa Barbara to a 7-1 win over Buena.
By
Published 11:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A big third inning led Santa Barbara to a 7-1 home win over Buena in Channel League baseball.

Michael Firestone snapped a 1-1 tie with a bases-clearing double down the left field line.

Firestone took third on the throw to the plate and he would score moments later on an infield single off the bat of Grady Wilson.

The Dons entered the bottom of the third down 1-0 but took control of the game with a 5-run outburst.

Santa Barbara has won five straight games and lead the Channel League at 6-1.

