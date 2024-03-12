Dons honor Fred Warrecker before Anthony and Adderley lead Santa Barbara to dominant win over DP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On a day when Santa Barbara High School honored legendary baseball coach Fred Warrecker, the Dons went out and played a game that would have made Freddy proud.

Eric Anthony pitched a complete game 2-hit shutout and struck out four as Santa Barbara beat rival Dos Pueblos 7-0.

The Dons improved to 4-1 in the Channel League and 7-2 overall.

Anthony pitched his gem just days after his grandfather passed away.

The hitting star was Zeke Adderley who knocked in five runs.

He had 3 sacrifice flies and a 2-run double.

Before the game the Dons presented the Warrecker brothers a banner honoring their dad who passed away last summer at the age of 84.

Fred Warrecker was the head coach of the Dons for 43 years starting in 1972.

He won 615 games, 13 Channel League titles and his Dons made 22 CIF-SS playoff appearances.