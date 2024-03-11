Skip to Content
San Marcos avenges loss to DP behind big day at plate from Morales

DP SAN MARCOS SOFTBALL.00_01_28_00.Still001
San Marcos edges Dos Pueblos 4-3 in softball.
Published 11:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kamilah Morales was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and had the game-winning hit in a 4-3 win over rival Dos Pueblos.

With the score tied at 3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Morales blasted a double off of the left-center field fence to score Tiana Monaghan with what proved to be the winning run.

The Royals turned the tables on the Chargers who edged San Marcos last week by a run.

Both teams are now 3-1 in the Channel League.

DP jumped out in front in the top of the first inning on a 2-run single by Rylee Cathcart.

San Marcos cut the deficit in half in the bottom the first as Morales singled up the middle to drive in Emma Foster who had led off with a double.

The Royals took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single to right by Isabella Malarkey and a run-scoring ground out by pitcher Lucy Dessert.

The Chargers tied the game in the top of the fifth on a single up the middle by Kaitlyn Ashby to plate Anastasia Brunner.

But DP could not contain Morales who was the offensive hero for the Royals who improved to 8-2 on the year.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

