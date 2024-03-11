Five awards handed out at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry’s

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a busy day of handing out awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week Awards went to Santa Barbara Track and Field performer Elina Stump and Bishop Diego pitcher Madeline Ferries.

Stump placed first in the triple jump and second in the long jump at the Don Green Invitational for the Dons.

Ferries won two games on the mound for the Cardinals including a shutout over Carpinteria.

The Male Athlete of the Week Awards were presented to Dos Pueblos baseball slugger senior Jesse Di Maggio and Santa Barbara senior volleyball outside hitter Will Harman.

Di Maggio hit two home runs, drove in 5 runs and scored 5 runs for the Chargers.

Harman had 21 kills in a win over San Marcos and 14 more kills in a victory over Oxnard.

The Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award at Laguna Blanca High School goes to Gabriel Lea.

The football standout will play at the next level for Claremont McKenna.

He has a 4.4 GPA at Laguna.