Dos Pueblos and San Marcos settle for a 6-6 tie in baseball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you tie, yes even in baseball.

Darkness ended round 2 of this rivalry game tied at 6.

San Marcos won on Tuesday 7-0.

It will stay tied unless one of these Channel League teams is involved in a tiebreaker for an automatic CIF-SS playoff spot.

Each team scored twice in the first inning with DP getting a 2-run double off the bat of Charlie Potter.

RBI singles by Erik Perez and Jaxx Satterfield tied it at 2.

The Royals led 3-2 after two innings but the visiting Chargers jumped out in front 4-3 on run-scoring singles in the top of the third by Xander Hajda and Sasha Holmes

San Marcos sophomore Patrick Foster tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.

The Royals Landon Johnson drove in two more runs in that sixth inning with a single and San Marcos led 6-4.

But DP avoided a second straight loss to San Marcos with 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Chargers used a wild pitch and an infield hit to salvage a tie.