Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dons defeat Royals in four sets in high-level boys volleyball match

ROYALS DONS VBALL.00_00_49_16.Still001
Santa Barbara defeats San Marcos in four sets.
By
Published 11:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Will Harman had a match-high 21 kills to lead Santa Barbara over San Marcos in four sets in a Channel League showdown in boys volleyball.

The Dons won just enough of the big points to win 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26.

UCSB-bound seniors Mikey Denver and Raglan Kear added 10 and 8 kills respectively as the Dons improved to 3-0 in the Channel League.

Jack Wilson led the Royals with 14 kills and Mason Rice added 10.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content