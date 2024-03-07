Dons defeat Royals in four sets in high-level boys volleyball match

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Will Harman had a match-high 21 kills to lead Santa Barbara over San Marcos in four sets in a Channel League showdown in boys volleyball.

The Dons won just enough of the big points to win 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 28-26.

UCSB-bound seniors Mikey Denver and Raglan Kear added 10 and 8 kills respectively as the Dons improved to 3-0 in the Channel League.

Jack Wilson led the Royals with 14 kills and Mason Rice added 10.