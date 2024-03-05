Local Sportscast: San Marcos blanks Dos Pueblos in first of two games this week

GOLETA, Calif. - Round 1 goes to San Marcos.

The 3-time defending Channel League champion Royals might have lost several talented players to graduation but the cupboard is not bare.

Pitchers Ethan Stokhaug and Alexi Stegner combined to shutout Dos Pueblos as the Royals won 7-0 with the rematch on Friday at San Marcos.

The lefty Stokhaug, a transfer from the Lancaster area, pitched the first two innings and had plenty of movement on his ball.

Stegner was sensational in relief as he worked 5 scoreless innings and ended the game with two strikeouts.

After taking a 1-0 in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Jaxx Statterfield, San Marcos broke the game open with a 4-run fourth inning.

Nate Jones had an RBI single, Steven Bradley blasted an RBI double and Mason Crang ripped a 2-run double in that uprising.

Crang also had an RBI double in a 2-run sixth for the Royals as well.

Both teams are now 1-2 in the Channel League.

San Marcos is 2-6 overall and DP is 4-5.

Santa Barbara wins at Oxnard 3-2 to leave both teams at 2-1 in the Channel League.

In college baseball, UCSB whips Villanova 10-1.

Arroyo Grande native Justin Trimble belted his 3rd home run of the season.

Reiss Calvin also homered for the 6-5 Gauchos who play their first home game of the season this Friday versus UConn at 4:05.

Cal Poly edges Pepperdine 4-3 as the Mustangs move to 4-7.

Ryan Stafford had three hits and drove in two runs for Cal Poly.

Westmont lost at home to Hope International 12-2.

In tennis, Santa Barbara's Kayla Day lost a qualifier match to Erika Andreeva at Indian Wells, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.