Yessoufou hits buzzer-beater as St. Joseph wins at Sierra Canyon in State Playoff Game

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Tounde Yessoufou had an emotional final 11.5 seconds.

After missing two big free throws, he quickly bounced back and become the hero by making a buzzer-beating 15-foot jumper as the Knights edged Sierra Canyon 69-68 in a CIF-State Open Division Round 1 game.

Leading 67-65 with 11.5 seconds left, the five-star recruit Yessoufou missed both free throws and Sierra Canyon took advantage of the opportunity.

Ethan Johnson drilled a baseline three-pointer with 5.3 seconds to go to put the Trailblazers up 68-67.

The Knights advanced the ball into the front court and called a timeout.

From there Julius Price threw an inbound pass that Tounde jumped up and caught just inside the free throw line.

He quickly rose up over two defenders and swished his jump shot setting off a wild celebration by the visitors who improved to 31-3 on the year.

The #6 seeded Knights will play at #2 Roosevelt of Eastvale on Saturday in a Regional Semifinal.

It was a back and forth game between the Knights and #3 Sierra Canyon.

St. Joseph led 22-19 after one quarter but trailed 37-32 at the half.

Sophomore Julius Price scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter as St. Joseph led 51-49 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 5:35 left in the game Bryce James, the son of Lakers superstar Lebron James, made a three-pointer plus he was fouled.

The 4-point play by James put Sierra Canyon up 57-55.

St. Joseph was down 4 with 2:30 to play but the junior standout Yessoufou scored the Knights next 7 points.

His runner with just over a minute to go gave the Knights a 65-63 lead and set up the wild finish by Tounde and St. Joseph.