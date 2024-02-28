Dos Pueblos wins Channel League baseball opener as Brunet hurls complete game

GOLETA, Calif. - Derek Brunet pitched a complete game to lead Dos Pueblos to a 9-1 home win over Pacifica in the Channel League opener for both teams.

Brunet struck out 6 as the Chargers improved to 4-3 overall.

Johnny Rodgers had a 2-run bloop single as part of a 4-run third inning.

Pacifica scored in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded single but the Tritons failed to get a second run across on that hit as left fielder Aden Blaney threw out the runner on a nice tag by Zach Gesswein as well.

Leading 5-1 in the sixth inning DP slugger Jesse Di Maggio slammed the door shut with a grand slam.