CIF-State basketball round 1 playoff results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results in CIF-State Round 1 basketball playoff action.
Boys Division 2
La Costa Canyon 75, St. Bonaventure 63
Boys Division 3
San Marcos San Diego 85, Santa Barbara 81 (Zuffelato ties own school-record with 46 points)
Boys Division 4
Mission Prep 75, Diamond Ranch 73 (MP plays at Grant in Round 2 on Thursday)
Boys Division 4
Chatsworth 68, Dunn 47
Girls Division 1
St. Joseph 67, Buena Park 59 (SJ hosts Brentwood School in Round 2 on Thursday
Girls Division 3
Morro Bay 49, Rancho Cucamonga 29 (MB hosts Granada Hills Charter in Round 2 on Thursday)
Girls Division 4
Grossmont 60, Santa Paula 41