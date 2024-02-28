Skip to Content
CIF-State basketball round 1 playoff results

CIF-State boys basketball round 1 playoff results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results in CIF-State Round 1 basketball playoff action.

Boys Division 2

La Costa Canyon 75, St. Bonaventure 63

Boys Division 3

San Marcos San Diego 85, Santa Barbara 81 (Zuffelato ties own school-record with 46 points)

Boys Division 4

Mission Prep 75, Diamond Ranch 73 (MP plays at Grant in Round 2 on Thursday)

Boys Division 4

Chatsworth 68, Dunn 47

Girls Division 1

St. Joseph 67, Buena Park 59 (SJ hosts Brentwood School in Round 2 on Thursday

Girls Division 3

Morro Bay 49, Rancho Cucamonga 29 (MB hosts Granada Hills Charter in Round 2 on Thursday)

Girls Division 4

Grossmont 60, Santa Paula 41

