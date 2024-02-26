Several student-athletes honored at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Five awards were handed out at the latest Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

With last Monday being a holiday there were four Athlete of the Week honors given out plus a Scholar-Athlete of the Year award as well.

The two Male Athlete of the Week honors went to Santa Barbara High School basketball standout Luke Zuffelato and Laguna High School volleyball player Ganden Walker.

Zuffelato scored 37 points to lead the Dons to a CIF-SS quarterfinal win over San Clemente and then added 34 more points in a semifinal loss to Bosco Tech.

The Dons now play in the State playoffs.

Walker had 16 kills in each of the Owls victories over Cate and Arroyo Grande.

The Female Athlete of the Week honors went to San Marcos High School softball player Caitlyn Early and Royals lacrosse player Gigi Mills.

Early had 5 hits and had 8 RBI as the Royals racked up 3 wins.

Mills scored a total of 10 goals in wins over Calabasas and Hart.

Teleios Zermeno was awarded the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Providence High School.

He carries a 4.5 GPA while playing several sports at the school such as indoor and beach volleyball plus track and field.

Zermeno is also a high-level ice hockey player for the Santa Barbara Royals team.