Tiffany Simms steps down as head coach of San Marcos girls basketball

SIMMS RESIGNS.00_00_03_07.Still001
Tiffany Simms steps down as head coach of San Marcos High School girls basketball.
Published 8:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School girls basketball is looking for a new head coach after Tiffany Simms resigned after four seasons of leading the Royals program.

Simms had some milestone achievements as she led San Marcos girls hoops to their first ever CIF-State Playoff appearance.

The Royals also beat longtime powerhouse Buena for the first time ever in 2023.

San Marcos High School Athletic Director Aaron Solis said, "We thank Coach Simms for her time and service to the team and school. Her first year was an exceptionally trying time as we were starting up sports again after our COVID shutdown. Dealing with trying to run practices amid safety and testing was a challenge for everyone. But she found a way to lead the team through the challenging time and help it reach new heights. We wish her well in her future endeavors."

Mike Klan

Mike Klan

