FRESNO, Calif. - Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo lost 46-42 to #1 seed Dinuba in the CIF-Central Section Division 2 boys basketball championship game.

The game at Selland Arena was close all the way and the second-seeded Royals led 18-17 at halftime and 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Mission Prep got a couple of good looks in the closing seconds but could not connect and time ran out on the Royals.