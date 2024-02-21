Cain and Knights use a big second quarter to pull away from Buchanan in CIF-CS D1 Semifinal

ORCUTT, Calif. - After leading 20-17 after the first quarter, Avary Cain and the St. Joseph Knights used a dominant second quarter and cruised to a 76-57 CIF-Central Section Division 1 semifinal win over Buchanan of Fresno.

The Knights advance to the championship game against powerhouse Clovis West on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno.

The UCLA-bound Cain hit an array of shots in a dazzling second quarter in which the Knights outscored the Bears 21-4 to lead 41-21 at the break.

It will be quite a gathering of St. Joseph supporters at following Saturday's girls title game, the Knights boys team will try to make it back-to-back championships as they play Clovis North.

Also in girls basketball Morro Bay defeated Roosevelt 39-24 to advance to the CIF-CS D3 championship game.

The Pirates will play #1 seed Bakersfield Christian at 2 p.m. in Fresno.

Santa Maria lost their D4 semifinal game at Immanuel 48-19.