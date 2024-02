SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A second half surge has landed Mission Prep into the CIF-Central Section Division 2 boys basketball title game.

Trailing 31-23 at halftime to Hoover of Fresno, the home Royals got three 3-pointers from Luke Jacobsen in the third quarter as Mission Prep surged out in front 43-42 and went on for a comeback 67-56 semifinal victory.

The #2 seed Royals will play #1 Dinuba on Friday at 8 P.M. at Selland Arena.