CIF Playoff Basketball Results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are results from CIF-Southern Section and Central Section playoff basketball games.
CIF-SS Semifinal Boys Basketball
D3A: Don Bosco Tech 59, Santa Barbara 57
D3AA: St. Bonaventure 67, Serra 64 (Seraphs will play La Habra in finals either Feb 23 or 24)
D5AA: Castaic 76, Dunn 68
CIF-CS Quarterfinal Girls Basketball
D1: St. Joseph 69, Caruthers (Knights host Buchanan in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)
D2: Centennial 43, Mission Prep 36
D3: Morro Bay 63, Reedley 41 (Pirates host Roosevelt in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)
D4: Arvin 46, Santa Ynez 42
D4: Mendota 41, Templeton 33
D4: Santa Maria 49, Dinuba 41 (Saints at Immanuel in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)