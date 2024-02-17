Skip to Content
CIF playoff basketball results
Published 1:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are results from CIF-Southern Section and Central Section playoff basketball games.

CIF-SS Semifinal Boys Basketball

D3A: Don Bosco Tech 59, Santa Barbara 57

D3AA: St. Bonaventure 67, Serra 64 (Seraphs will play La Habra in finals either Feb 23 or 24)

D5AA: Castaic 76, Dunn 68

CIF-CS Quarterfinal Girls Basketball

D1: St. Joseph 69, Caruthers (Knights host Buchanan in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)

D2: Centennial 43, Mission Prep 36

D3: Morro Bay 63, Reedley 41 (Pirates host Roosevelt in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)

D4: Arvin 46, Santa Ynez 42

D4: Mendota 41, Templeton 33

D4: Santa Maria 49, Dinuba 41 (Saints at Immanuel in semifinal Tue, Feb 20)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

