Santa Barbara boys basketball advances to CIF-SS Quarterfinals with road win
WEST TORRANCE, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored 24 points to lead Santa Barbara to a 63-54 second round road playoff win at West Torrance.
The Dons advance to the CIF-SS D3 quarterfinals and will host top-seed San Clemente on Tuesday, February 13.
Here are some other results.
D3AA: Camarillo 63, Pilibos 33
D3AA: St. Bonaventure 67, Bonita 53
D4A: Santa Paula 61, Santa Monica Academy 47
D5A: Firebaugh 70, Carpinteria 34
D5AA: Ventura 53, Calvary Baptist 51
D5AA: Dunn 61, Channel Islands 59