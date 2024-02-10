Santa Barbara boys basketball advances to CIF-SS Quarterfinals with road win

WEST TORRANCE, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored 24 points to lead Santa Barbara to a 63-54 second round road playoff win at West Torrance.

The Dons advance to the CIF-SS D3 quarterfinals and will host top-seed San Clemente on Tuesday, February 13.

Here are some other results.

D3AA: Camarillo 63, Pilibos 33

D3AA: St. Bonaventure 67, Bonita 53

D4A: Santa Paula 61, Santa Monica Academy 47

D5A: Firebaugh 70, Carpinteria 34

D5AA: Ventura 53, Calvary Baptist 51

D5AA: Dunn 61, Channel Islands 59