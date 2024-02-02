Charlotte Raisin leads San Marcos to Channel League title in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 4 goals including a spectacular backhanded shot in the first quarter as San Marcos defeated rival Dos Pueblos 8-5 in the final of the Channel League Tournament.

It is the Royals third straight league title.

San Marcos led 2-0 after Raisin's backhanded beauty and went up 3-0 after the first quarter on the second goal by Lucy Haaland-Ford.

Bethany King extended the lead to 4-0 before Dev Wigo put DP on the scoreboard by scoring with the Chargers on a 6-5 advantage.

Chargers goalie Megan Garner kept it 4-1 at the half with a couple of big blocks in net.

Raisin extended the Royals lead to 6-1 after three quarters with two more goals.

In other action Santa Barbara claimed third place in league with an 8-4 victory over Ventura.

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara all get ready for the CIF-SS playoffs.