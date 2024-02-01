Skip to Content
Santa Barbara routs Rio Mesa and claims share of Channel League boys basketball title

DONS BEAT RIO MESA.00_00_33_12.Still001
Santa Barbara wins to earn a share of the Channel League boys basketball title.
By
Published 12:23 am

OXNARD, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 32 points to make sure that Santa Barbara grabbed a piece of the Channel League boys basketball title.

The Dons routed Rio Mesa 81-53 to finish 13-1 in the Channel League and will share the crown with Oxnard who edged Ventura 70-66.

Santa Barbara and Oxnard split their two games with each other.

Besides a league title, the Dons also celebrated a new single-season program rebounding record set by senior Finn Whipps.

Whipps grabbed 12 rebounds and he broke the season record established in 2019 by Bryce Warrecker(252) and Whipps now has 255 rebounds this season and counting.

The Dons are 21-7 overall and get ready for the CIF-SS playoffs.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

