San Marcos celebrates seven seniors and then pound Pacifica

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seven San Marcos basketball players had quite a senior moment.

The Royals honored their seniors before the game and then they went out and put a hurt on Pacifica 69-28 to wrap up the regular season.

A senior starting five of Joe Pasternack, Ryken Hammond, Shane Kadlec, Dante Bruice and Diego Landeros scored the first 16 points of the game and the Royals never let the Tritons back in the game.

Hammond and Pasternack each led the Royals in scoring with 14 points while Bruice pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds.

Landeros added 9 points while Kadlec and Bruice tallied 8 points apiece.

Hammond collected 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Seniors Micah Jacobi and Luke Crawford did not play due to illness and injury respectively.

San Marcos will enter the CIF-SS playoffs with a 14-13 overall record.