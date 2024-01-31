Skip to Content
San Marcos cruises past Santa Barbara and into Channel League Final in water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos took out one rival and now they will look to beat another to capture a Channel League girls water polo title.

Lily Bordofsky scored a game-high 5 goals as the Royals dominated Santa Barbara 14-1 in a Channel League Tournament semifinal game.

The Royals will face rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 4:30 at Santa Barbara High School for the league championship.

San Marcos led 10-0 at half and got to play their entire roster extended minutes.

