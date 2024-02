SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It was a fantastic senior connection that sends Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos 1-0 and into the CIF-SS boys soccer playoffs.

On Senior Night, Josue Ventura sent the ball into the box in the 34th minute and fellow senior Jesus Miranda headed the ball into the back of the net as the Dons clinched a tie for third place with Oxnard to gain an automatic playoff berth out of the Channel League.