San Marcos beats Santa Barbara in both boys and girls soccer by identical 3-0 score

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos got goals by Zeina Matni, Nicoli Oh and Cami Sparks as they blanked Santa Barbara 3-0 on Senior Night in girls soccer.

The Royals improve to 7-8-2 on the season and 6-6-1 in the Channel League, good for third place.

On the boys side San Marcos finished off a season sweep over Santa Barbara with a 3-0 win at Peabody Stadium.

Favian Rosales, Kevin Sanchez and Jose Ramirez scored for the Royals.

The result left both teams at 7-4-2 in the Channel League, tied for fourth place.

The regular season ends on Wednesday.