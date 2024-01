GOLETA, Calif. - Sofia Salgado scored a game-high 22 points to lead Oxnard to a 65-50 win over Dos Pueblos as the Yellowjackets joined Buena and Ventura atop of the Channel League standings at 11-2.

The regular season ends on Thursday.

Justine Katz scored a team-high 15 points and her inside bucket with four minutes left pulled the Chargers to witin 52-48 but they would get no closer as they dropped to 9-4 in the Channel League.