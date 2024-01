SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Carley Nielsen made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points as San Marcos won at Santa Barbara 59-42.

Natasha Stapf added 13 points as the Royals improved to 12-11 on the year with one more regular season game left, Thursday at Pacifica.

Dayzia Mendoza scored 9 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Dons fell to 5-17 for the season.