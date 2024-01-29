SB Athletic Round Table hands out 4 awards at weekly press luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was another busy luncheon at Harry's as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table awarded four honors at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos High School water polo goalie Megan Garner.

She led the Chargers to three wins on the week with her terrific play in goal.

Garner held Santa Barbara to 3 goals, she shutout Ventura and allowed just 1 goal to Millikan.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to Santa Barbara High School soccer player Jesus Miranda.

He scored all four goals in a Dons 4-0 win against Rio Mesa.

Miranda also tallied a goal in a 2-2 draw with Ventura.

Water polo standout Asher Smith was honored as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Carpinteria High School.

He has a 4.4 GPA and will play water polo at Loyola Marymount.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse presented the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month award to Scotty Ryker.