Santa Barbara High School star Luke Zuffelato gets scholarship offer from UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato has the chance to stay home and play NCAA Division 1 college basketball.

Over the weekend UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack offered the Santa Barbara High School star junior a scholarship to play for the Gauchos.

Last Friday Zuffelato broke the Dons all-time three-point record with his 217th made triple breaking the old mark set by Bolden Brace back in 2016.

Earlier this season the 6'5 guard Zuffelato set the Dons program record with 46 points in a game.

In late December he tallied 41 points on 10 three-pointers in a big win against Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth.