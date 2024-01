ORCUTT, Calif. - After one quarter the St. Joseph Knights found themselves in a rare spot, trailing to a local team.

Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo led 19-18 but the Knights took control from there and cruised to a 98-55 win.

The Knights led 53-27 by halftime.

St. Joseph improves to 4-0 in the Mountain League and 21-2 overall.