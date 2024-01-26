DP edges San Marcos 46-44 in girls basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The second meeting was a lot different than the first one but the end result was the same, a Dos Pueblos win.

Justine Katz scored a game-high 17 points to lead the visiting Chargers to a 46-44 win against rival San Marcos.

Carly Letendre added 12 points and it was her layup with 24 seconds left that snapped a 44-44 tie as DP improves to 8-3 in the Channel League.

Earlier this month Dos Pueblos routed San Marcos 87-40 in Goleta.

But the rematch was much different with the Royals playing physical, tough defense.

The Royals were led by Natasha Bender who scored 16 points.

San Marcos falls to 4-7 in league.