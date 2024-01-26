Dons honor 6 seniors and then celebrate a 3-point record by junior Luke Zuffelato

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons honored six seniors before their game with Ventura and then they celebrated a milestone three-pointer by junior Luke Zuffelato.

His three-pointer early in the third quarter was his 217th of his career breaking the program record set by standout Bolden Brace back in 2016.

Zuffelato made six three-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points to lead Santa Barbara to a 69-53. win over the Cougars.

The Dons remain in a first place tie with Oxnard in the Channel League race as both teams are 11-1 entering the final week of the regular season.

Santa Barbara saluted seniors Tobin Shyrock, Waylon Finkel, Finn Whipps, Jack Holdren, Kaden Ridgell and Will Harman in a pregame ceremony.

The Dons led 10-8 after one quarter and then extended the lead to 32-20 at the half as Zuffelato drilled a three-pointer just before the break.

Ventura kept in shouting distance behind a team-high 21 points from junior Finn Fancher.

But Zuffelato and the Dons never let the Cougars get too close.

Behind 10 third quarter points by Zuffelato and a three-pointer by freshman Owen Horn right before the buzzer, Santa Barbara led 48-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Zuffelato added 12 more points in the final quarter and senior Will Harman tallied 6 of his eight points in the fourth quarter as the Dons moved to 19-7 for the season.

Santa Barbara plays at rival San Marcos on Monday and then finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at Rio Mesa.