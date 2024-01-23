Skip to Content
Record-setting game for Dos Pueblos senior Justine Katz against Santa Barbara

Justine Katz scored a program-record 38 points on 11 three-pointers as Dos Pueblos beat Santa Barbara 79-60.
GOLETA, Calif. - Justine Katz had a senior moment that she will always treasure.

The Dos Pueblos High School girls basketball player set a program record with 38 points behind a record 11 three-pointers as the Chargers beat visiting Santa Barbara 79-60.

Katz made six of her three-pointers in the fourth quarter as Dos Pueblos set a team record with 20 three-pointers overall.

Katz did not even score in the first quarter and she had 8 points at the half.

But she drilled 3 three-pointers in the third quarter before going wild in the fourth quarter.

Katz signed with Carnegie Mellon earlier in the school year.

The Chargers are 7-3 in the Channel League and 16-7 overall.

