Dos Pueblos wins defensive battle over Santa Barbara in girls water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - After a scoreless first quarter Dos Pueblos found all the offense they needed in a decisive second quarter.

The Chargers scored all but one of their goals in that quarter as they edged Santa Barbara 5-3 to move to 4-1 in the Channel League.

Alina King scored two goals and assisted on another goal in that big second quarter as DP finally solved the Dons defense led by goalie Nalani Yim.

King found a wide open Keira McAvoy for the first goal and the lefty King showed great touch with a lob shot over Yim as the Chargers went up 2-0.

Moments later Franki Court scored in the middle and DP led 3-0.

Santa Barbara senior Addie Sweeney scored the Dons only goal of the half and she had 2 of their 3 goals on the day.

Before the half was over Alina King tallied her second goal and the Chargers led 4-1 at halftime.