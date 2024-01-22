Dons still shine without star Zuffelato as they edge Dos Pueblos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Playing without star junior Luke Zuffelato due to illness, Santa Barbara was able to grind out a key 48-43 Channel League win as the Dons stay within a game of first place Oxnard.

Santa Barbara plays at Oxnard on Wednesday.

Tobin Shyrock led the Dons with 12 points with 10 of those coming in the second half.

His inside basket with 1:10 left put Santa Barbara up 44-43.

Finn Whipps made two clutch free throws with 22 seconds left to push the lead to 46-43 and the Dons made two more to move to 9-1 in league and 17-7 overall.

Santa Barbara looked like they would easily handle DP as they blanked the Chargers in the first quarter leading 14-0.

But the Chargers, who trailed 26-16 at half, grabbed their first lead of the game at 34-32 on a Coulter Jay layup which capped a 14-2 run.

Santa Barbara grabbed the lead on consecutive baskets by freshman Owen Horn and led 37-34 after three quarters.

Matthew Zamora drilled a three-pointer with just under five minutes left to put DP up 39-37.

Zamora finished with 11 points while Justin Stock scored a game-high 13 points.

His 12 footer on the baseline gave the Chargers their last lead of the game at 43-42 with 2:30 left.

But the shorthanded Dons were able to win the game and set up a Wednesday showdown with the Yellowjackets.

Oxnard edged the Dons in Santa Barbara by 2 points earlier in the season.