SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 27 points as Santa Barbara cruised past Buena 70-46 in boys basketball.

The Dons led 33-20 at the half and was never threatened in the second half.

Zuffelato scored 14 points in the third quarter on a series of driving layups as the Dons kept their foot on the gas.

The Dons are 8-1 in the Channel League, good for second place behind Oxnard.