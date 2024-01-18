San Marcos beats rival Santa Barbara in wrestling
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos was way too strong for Santa Barbara in wrestling as they won 60-22.
The home Royals won 10 of the 14 matches, 7 of those by pin.
