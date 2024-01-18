Skip to Content
San Marcos beats rival Santa Barbara in wrestling

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos was way too strong for Santa Barbara in wrestling as they won 60-22.

The home Royals won 10 of the 14 matches, 7 of those by pin.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

