Micah Jacobi and Danny Diaz added 14 points for the Royals who led 40-18 at halftime.

San Marcos improves to 5-3 in league and 11-10 overall.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Koji Hefner led a balanced Royals offense with 15 points as San Marcos dominated Rio Mesa 72-48 in Channel League boys basketball.

