Raisin and San Marcos cruise past DP in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Super-sophomore Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 4 goals including a highlight reel shot from the other end of the pool as San Marcos defeated Dos Pueblos 12-5.

The Royals are 5-0 in the Channel League and 19-3 overall.

Raisin snapped a 2-2 tie in the first quarter and the Royals never trailed again.

Stanford-bound Makenna Stretz scored both of her goals early in the game as San Marcos led 4-2 after one quarter.

Raisin extended the lead to 5-2 early in the second quarter with a long goal from beyond the midway part of the pool.

The Royals led 7-2 at halftime.

Raisin scored two more goals early in the third quarter and Lucy Haaland-Ford tallied her second goal as the Royals pulled away and led 10-2 after three quarters.

Senior goalie Serenity Stanfield had 13 saves for the Royals.

DP was led by HanaLora Abel who had 2 goals.

Her first one gave the Chargers a brief 2-1 lead.

DP is now 2-1 in the Channel League and 8-7 for the season.