SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored 21 of his game-high 34 points in the second half as Santa Barbara defeated Rio Mesa 70-50 to complete a 3-0 week in the Channel League.

The Dons are 6-1 in league, good for second place behind Oxnard (7-0).

Santa Barbara outscored the Spartans 21-7 in the fourth quarter as they improved to 14-7 overall.