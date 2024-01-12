San Marcos advances to the semifinals of Tournament of Champions in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos chalked up two wins on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions.

The Royals beat Alta Loma 14-3 in the morning and then defeated Oaks Christian 10-6 later in the day.

San Marcos will play Foothill in a semifinal game at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday from Santa Barbara High School.

Foothill beat Dos Pueblos and Laguna Beach to make the semifinals.

The top ten ranked schools in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 are among the teams competing in this prestigious tournament.

The Royals are currently ranked #2 behind No. 1 Orange Lutheran.

Charlotte Raisin and Lucy Haaland-Ford each scored 3 goals in the easy win against Alta Loma.

Raisin came back and scored a game-high 5 goals against Oaks Christian.