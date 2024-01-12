Many happy returns for Alex and Will Rottman as Stanford outlasts UCSB in 5 sets

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Will Rottman delivered a match-high 22 kills for #8 Stanford and his final swing ended the comeback attempt by UCSB as the Gauchos fall in 5 sets (21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 14-16) in a fun volleyball match for local fans.

Will Rottman and his younger brother Alex Rottman both were stars at Santa Barbara High School and are now playing together at Stanford who is off to a 3-0 start to the season.

David Rottman was a two-time All-American volleyball player at UCSB in the late 1980's and he was a proud papa watching from the stands.

Alex Rottman teamed up with current Gaucho Sam Meister to win a CIF-SS title at Santa Barbara High School in 2021.

Meister had 4 kills versus Stanford while Alex had one in limited playing time.

Geste Bianchi had a team-high 17 kills for UCSB.

Same two teams play on Saturday with first serve at 5 p.m.