DP wins on Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions in girls water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Franki Court scored a game-high 4 goals and goalie Megan Garner made 8 blocks as Dos Pueblos beat Mira Costa 12-4 on the first day of the Tournament of Champions.

The Chargers play Foothill on Friday art 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara opened with a 9-8 loss against Los Alamitos.

Dons trailed 8-3 at the half before making a spirited comeback.

Powerhouse San Marcos plays at 11 a.m. on Friday against Alta Loma at DP.

The 3-day TOC features the top ten ranked teams in the latest CIF-SS poll.