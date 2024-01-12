DP wins on Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions in girls water polo
GOLETA, Calif. - Franki Court scored a game-high 4 goals and goalie Megan Garner made 8 blocks as Dos Pueblos beat Mira Costa 12-4 on the first day of the Tournament of Champions.
The Chargers play Foothill on Friday art 1 p.m.
Santa Barbara opened with a 9-8 loss against Los Alamitos.
Dons trailed 8-3 at the half before making a spirited comeback.
Powerhouse San Marcos plays at 11 a.m. on Friday against Alta Loma at DP.
The 3-day TOC features the top ten ranked teams in the latest CIF-SS poll.