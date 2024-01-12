Skip to Content
DP wins on Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions in girls water polo

Dos Pueblos defeats Mira Costa 12-4 on the first day of the Tournament of Champions in girls water polo.
Published 12:33 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Franki Court scored a game-high 4 goals and goalie Megan Garner made 8 blocks as Dos Pueblos beat Mira Costa 12-4 on the first day of the Tournament of Champions.

The Chargers play Foothill on Friday art 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara opened with a 9-8 loss against Los Alamitos.

Dons trailed 8-3 at the half before making a spirited comeback.

Powerhouse San Marcos plays at 11 a.m. on Friday against Alta Loma at DP.

The 3-day TOC features the top ten ranked teams in the latest CIF-SS poll.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

