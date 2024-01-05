Skip to Content
Dons come up short against Oxnard in Channel League showdown

Santa Barbara comes up just short to Oxnard 47-45 in boys basketball.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 25 points but it wasn't quite enough as Santa Barbara lost at home 47-45 to Oxnard in a battle of Channel League heavyweights.

Zuffelato missed a three-pointer as time expired that would have given Santa Barbara the win.

Instead the defending Channel League champion Yellowjackets improve to 4-0 in league this year while the Dons are now 3-1.

Nathaniel Gomez led the way for Oxnard with 15 points.

