Benner leads St. Bonaventure past San Marcos in boys basketball

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Bonaventure High School star senior Dylan Benner scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Seraphs past San Marcos 68-58 in a non-league game.

The Seraphs led 16-11 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 40-22 at halftime.

The Army-commit Benner along with Jeremy Goodcase each hit 2 three-pointers in that second quarter.

The Royals were able to cut the deficit to just six heading to the fourth quarter but they could not complete the comeback.

Danny Diaz had a team-high 22 points for the Royals who host Dos Pueblos this Friday in Channel League play.

San Marcos is 6-9 while St. Bonaventure improved to 11-7.