Skip to Content
High School Sports

Benner leads St. Bonaventure past San Marcos in boys basketball

ROYALS TZ.00_00_03_25.Still001
St. Bonaventure defeats San Marcos 68-58 in boys basketball.
By
Published 11:16 pm

VENTURA, Calif. - St. Bonaventure High School star senior Dylan Benner scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Seraphs past San Marcos 68-58 in a non-league game.

The Seraphs led 16-11 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 40-22 at halftime.

The Army-commit Benner along with Jeremy Goodcase each hit 2 three-pointers in that second quarter.

The Royals were able to cut the deficit to just six heading to the fourth quarter but they could not complete the comeback.

Danny Diaz had a team-high 22 points for the Royals who host Dos Pueblos this Friday in Channel League play.

San Marcos is 6-9 while St. Bonaventure improved to 11-7.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content