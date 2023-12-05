Dos Pueblos works overtime to score rare win over Ventura in girls basketball

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos may have lost a late lead in regulation but they were determined not to lose again to Ventura.

The Chargers built another lead in overtime but this time they hung on for a thrilling 75-74 win to open up Channel League play and notch their first victory over the Cougars since the mid-1990's.

Senior Justine Katz led the Chargers with 24 points as they overcame a 52-45 deficit to begin the fourth quarter.

Katz led the fourth quarter charge with a couple of inside buckets and freshman Taylor Grant sank a 3-pointer with three minutes left to put DP up 58-57.

The Chargers led 61-57 with 40 seconds to go but Ventura fought back.

Skyler Knight who had a game-high 26 points, made a layup and then assisted on Jessie Sebak's layup with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 61.

Each team took turns scoring in the extra 4 minute session and the Chargers grabbed a 68-66 lead on a three-pointer by Lia Papador with 1:58 left.

Sophomore Carly Letendre knocked down 3 of her 13 points to put Dos Pueblos up 72-68 with 1:08 left to play.

But the defending Channel League champion Cougars pulled within one point on a 3-pointer by Kailee Staniland with 22 seconds left.

But Dos Pueblos was able to run out the clock with good ball movement and Ventura never did foul.

The Chargers jumped into each other's arms and celebrated an historic win for their program.