SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons opened up a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and never let Pacifica in the game as Santa Barbara began Channel League play with a 70-34 home win.

Finn Whipps scored 14 points and pulled down a game-high 20 rebounds for the Dons who improved to 4-3 overall.

Junior star Luke Zuffelato scored a game-high 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.