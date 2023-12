GOLETA, Calif. - For starters this was about as tough as it will get for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers girls water polo team opened up against CIF-Open Division power Newport Harbor and the sailors won 14-6.

DP got a pair of goals by Dev Wigo and Frankie Court.

Chargers take on Mater Dei at 10am on Saturday.

San Marcos defeated Mater Dei 11-8.