State Champion Santa Barbara Boys Cross Country Team honored at luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was feast for champions!

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honored the Santa Barbara High School boys cross country team at its weekly luncheon at Harry's.

Over the weekend in Fresno, the Dons won their first State title in program history.

They scored 91 and beat runner-up Ventura who tallied 114.

UCLA-bound Andreas Dybdahl led the way for Santa Barbara finishing second overall.

Teammate Cainan Birchim came in 12th place.

Both of those runners captured Male Athlete of the Week honors as there was no luncheon last week due to the Thanksgiving break.

The two Female Athlete of the Week honors went to Bishop Diego High School basketball player Jaymi Coronado and Carpinteria High School water polo player Hazel Dugre.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Month was awarded to Chris Evans.