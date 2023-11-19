Dybdahl and Engelhardt win Individual and Team CIF-SS D2 Cross Country titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Champion runners Andreas Dybdahl of Santa Barbara High School and Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura won Individual CIF-SS Division 2 Cross Country titles and took their team to the top as well.

Dybdahl ran down Ventura's Anthony Fast Horse to capture the D2 crown in a personal-best time of 14:04.5.

Dybdahl won the CIF-State 1600 meet track title last spring and recently signed with UCLA.

The Dons won the CIF-SS Cross Country Division team crown edging Ventura 86-88.

Besides Dybdahl, Blaise Snow also medaled with a time of 14:38.

The Dons now advance to next week's CIF-State meet.

The junior Engelhardt blew away the field as expected winning in a time of 15:26.8 which was 67.4 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Engelhardt also won this title as a sophomore.

Ventura had four runners finish in the top 20. Melanie True was ninth, Tiffany Sax 13th, and Aelo Curtis 17th.

It is the Cougars third section title as the program won in 2003 and 2004.

They will also compete in the CIF-State meet.