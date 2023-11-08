Skip to Content
Two future Gauchos are part of the Santa Barbara High School Signing Day festivities

dons graphic.00_00_40_29.Still002
Dons Signing Day include two volleyball players headed to UCSB
By
Published 2:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons to Gauchos connection is alive and well.

Santa Barbara High School boys volleyball standouts Mikey Denver and Raglan Kear both sign to play at UC Santa Barbara.

SBHS alum Sam Meister is already playing volleyball at UCSB.

Of the six Dons that signed National Letters of Intent, four of them play volleyball.

Ford Harman is headed to Long Beach State while Tessa Albergaria is going back east to George Washington University.

Water polo player Nalani Yim signs with the University of Hawaii while cross country runner Andreas Dybdahl is Westwood-bound as will be at UCLA.

Denver, Dybdahl, Harman and Kear all went to elementary school together at Montecito Union School.

Mike Klan

